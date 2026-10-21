Karisma Kapoor's Yellow Anarkali Set Worth Rs 3 Lakh Is A Lesson In Festive Dressing

Karisma Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe feels both timeless and fashionable. From festive celebrations to intimate gatherings, her sartorial choices often offer plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to dress up for a special occasion.

Adding another beautiful look to her desi fashion moments, Karisma shared a set of pictures on Instagram in a mustard-yellow Anarkali set that celebrates traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The actor wore the Valli Anarkali Set by designer Mrunalini Rao. The outfit came with a price tag of Rs 2.95 lakh. Crafted in yellow Chanderi, the Anarkali featured a pan-pot neckline and full chudi sleeves. The neckline stood out with intricate zardozi embroidery, complemented by multicoloured resham floral motifs that brought pink, purple, orange and green accents to the warm yellow base.

The fitted bodice flowed into a flared silhouette, with the kalis featuring a scattered floral jaal. A coordinated embroidered border framed the hem. Karisma paired the Anarkali with an organza dupatta featuring a matching embroidered border. Handmade tassels accented with crochet flowers added a delicate finishing touch.

Karisma complemented the colourful outfit with layered statement necklaces featuring intricate silver-toned detailing and pink stone embellishments. The necklaces sat beautifully along her neckline, while matching dangling earrings added to the traditional appeal.

She completed the look with a small gold-toned potli bag embellished with delicate beadwork. The compact accessory worked well with the festive outfit.

For her beauty look, the actor kept her long, dark hair straight with a neat centre parting. Her makeup featured defined eyebrows, dark eyeliner, softly blended eye makeup, a hint of blush and a glossy nude-pink lip colour.

With its vibrant embroidery, rich yellow hue and carefully coordinated accessories, Karisma's look makes a strong case for investing in traditional Indian wear that never goes out of style.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Gives The Sari-Gown Trend A Glamorous Twist In Ridhi Mehra Creation