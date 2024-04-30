Kareena Kapoor Took Notes From The Heeramandi Playbook To Stun In A White And Gold Anarkali Suit At The Airport

Kareena Took Notes From The Heeramandi Playbook To Stun In An Anarkali

Kareena Kapoor doesn't follow trends, she sets them. So when she was spotted jetting off from Mumbai airport recently, it wasn't a surprise to see her in a rather unconventional travel outfit. Skipping tracksuits and co-ords, the Bollywood star instead chose glorious white anarkali suit for her journey. The outfit was by the brand re- ceremonial and featured gold metal gota detailing over the sleeveless vest-like blouse as well as two tone metal gota and silk zari work over the dupatta. Paired with the outfit were gold jhumka earrings and juttis on her feet. Kareena's hair was pulled back into a sleek bun and set with brown smokey eyes, plus a tiny bindi on her forehead.

There was the time she shared a selfie sporting a casual look in an uber-cool white top. Ditching regular denim, she opted for a sleeveless jacket. No-makeup look with naturally flushed cheeks and moisturised lips suited her well. She finished off the outfit with sleek gold bangles and her tresses pulled back neatly in a bun.

Previously, Kareena gave us a double denim Chanel dose in her black monochrome look. She tucked a black shirt with white stripes into a pair of jeans. The luxury brand's monogram logo design was patterned throughout. Those Christian Louboutin metallic pink heels broke the continuity of the ensemble. Chunky golden earrings were the only accessories she wore.

Kareena Kapoor looked absolutely chic in this denim jumpsuit from Alaila. The short-sleeved deep blue fit came with button-down detailing, a fitted bottom, and pockets in the front. A pair of dainty gold hoops and shiny pointed heels accompanied her denim look. She pulled her tresses in a sleek bun hairdo. Her makeup included kohl-laden eyes complemented by ample mascara and nude lips.

Denims are a thing for Kareena Kapoor Khan. To lounge in her bed on a lazy day, Kareena opted for a full-sleeve denim shirt. No accessories and no-makeup added to her comfort and style.

Summer style sure does look different when Kareena Kapoor does it.

