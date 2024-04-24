Like Kareena Kapoor's 'Tanzania 2024' Holiday Featuring Taimur, Your Guide To Serengeti National Park

Kareena Kapoor and family were on vacation in Tanzania

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be physically in the tinsel town, but mentally she is in Tanzania. In her throwback pictures from her family vacation to Serengeti National Park, the snippets show glimpses of “Savanna girl and boy”—Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan—enjoying their jungle safari. Dishing out a perfect denim-on-denim look, Kareena can be seen sitting in the safari jeep. One of the pictures shows little Taimur, dressed in a sporty look, sitting right next to his mom. The series concluded with a photo of Taimur watching a herd of deer. Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Savanna Girl And Boy. Tanzania 2024.”

In March 2024, Kareena Kapoor posted photos of herself and Saif Ali Khan enjoying their family vacation to Tanzania with Jehangir and Taimur.

It looks like the dream vacation for some family fun. If Kareena Kapoor's throwback pictures have left you yearning for an adventurous trip, you are in the right place. We bring you all the necessary information about Serengeti National Park for your next visit.

Here is all you need to know about Serengeti National Park.

What Is Serengeti National Park?

It is a world heritage site that is home to more than 2 million ungulates, 4000 lions, 1000 leopards, 550 cheetahs and about 500 bird species. This wildlife inhabits an area close to 15,000 square kilometres in size. It was proclaimed in 1951 and was designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 1981.

How To Reach Serengeti National Park?

Kilimanjaro International Airport (JRO) is the nearest airport to the Serengeti National Park. It is around 200 miles or 320 kilometres from the southern entrance of the park. You can also reach the national park by road. There are also drive-in safaris available for the same. It departs from the town of Arusha and once can reach there in approximately eight hours.

What To Do At Serengeti National Park

Going on a jungle safari is a top-most activity that one must opt for. But apart from that, Serengeti National Park is a picture-perfect location. In addition, you can also enjoy the aerial view of the national park by booking yourself a ride on the hot air balloon. During your stay, expect to learn deeply about the Maasai culture.

