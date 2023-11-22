Just Like Banita Sandhu, Here's How To Get The True Essence Of The Big Apple When You Visit New York City

Just Like Banita Sandhu, Here's How To Get The True Essence Of NYC

Banita Sandhu has made her identity in the very little time that she has been in Bollywood. She is known for her daring fashion looks and bold beauty and recently, even for her travel shenanigans. The diva is currently in New York City and has been giving her fans and followers the coolest things to add to their travel itineraries when in the city. From exploring the coastline to taking strolls at Times Square, here are a few things you can do in NYC to get the true essence of the city

Explore The Coastline

New York City is composed of boroughs. While Manhattan and Staten Island are islands, Brooklyn and Queens are parts of Long Island. Bronx is attached to the mainland. These boroughs are linked to each other by bridges and ferries. When in NYC, you can explore the serene coastline while admiring the skyscrapers and the modern beauty of the city.

Take An Evening Stroll At Times Square

Begin your stroll in the heart of Manhattan at Times Square. This bustling, neon-lit intersection embodies the city's energy on a whole other level. The diverse crowd, street performers, towering billboards, and lively atmosphere will surely make you fall in love with the city.

Take A Bicycle Ride In Central Park

This sprawling oasis in the midst of towering skyscrapers provides a serene retreat. The lush greenery and meandering paths for a bicycle ride amidst nature will surely be soothing for your mind. Whether you take a bicycle ride, a boat ride on the lake, or enjoy a picnic under the shade of a tree, Central Park offers calm in the midst of chaos in the truest sense.

Enjoy Street Food At The Stalls

When in New York you must absolutely explore the street food culture. Satiate your taste buds at the various food stalls the city has to offer. From hotdogs, cheeseburgers, pizza, and bagels to cheesecakes and more, you will definitely have a delightful gastronomical experience on the various streets across the city.

Do not miss these things when in New York to get a true essence of the city.

