Banita Sandhu's Glittery Green Gaurav Gupta Ensemble Can Make A Fashion Statement In A Single Glance

Banita Sandhu's Ensemble Can Make A Fashion Statement In A Single Glance

Ever since her Bollywood debut, Banita Sandhu brought a strong fashion game to the table. Every time she makes a public or social appearance we are totally taken in by her wardrobe. Everything is bold, daring, vibrant, and fresh. This time, the actress wore a glimmery green co-ord set from designer Gaurav Gupta's collection for the podcast series The Bride Side. According to the designer's Instagram post, Banita's outfit included a malachite sculpted skirt with an embellished blouse and a dramatic taffeta cape which added a stylish edge to her monochrome dressing. She completed the look with an emerald green drop necklace and a pair of emerald earrings. Tying her hair in a neat braid, Banita opted for dewy makeup consisting of kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, and a nude-toned lip colour.

Banita Sandhu wore yet another stunning piece from designer Gaurav Gupta and looked exceptional in her look. She donned an electric blue gown adorned with fine crystals and paired with waves-like patterns, shimmering sequins and an elaborate flare. Her hair was left loose in a sleek manner as she wore glam makeup. For accessories, she picked a diamond necklace and a pair of statement earrings.

Another monochrome look of Banita Sandhu's from Gaurav Gupta's label was a lime yellow lehenga set. The embellished outfit included a mermaid-fit lehenga skirt with a blouse and a sheer cape to follow, all in the same colour palette. The blouse was embellished with delicate beadwork and shimmery crystals while the lehenga skirt featured an ombre effect at the hemline.

Banita Sandhu's monochrome looks are imprinted on our minds forever.

