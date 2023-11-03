Like Selena Gomez and Shehnaaz Gill Before, Banita Sandhu's Rahul Mishra Iris Corset Mini Dress Is A Celebrity Favourite

Banita Sandhu's Rahul Mishra Iris Corset Mini Dress Is A Celeb Favourite

Rahul Mishra's fine work and delicate craftsmanship have made him one of the most renowned designers in the country. His intricate beadwork, embellishment, inspiration, and attention to detail have made every piece he designs, a masterpiece. Recently we saw his marvelous work on Banita Sandhu. What's more, we've seen similar (if not identical) threads on Shehnaaz Gill, Selena Gomez and Princess Inayat Inder Kaur, but more about that later. Banita wore a corseted petal mini dress in a pink and red colour palette which came with a strapless neckline, structured embellished petals, and delicate beadwork. The hand-embroidered 'Iris' short dress belonged to the designer's Festive Couture Fall 2023. She accessorised the look with a pair of studded earrings, statement rings and silver strappy heels. Her absolutely glamorous makeup included bright coral-toned shimmery eyelids, ample mascara, kohl-laden eyes, well-structured contours, and a brownish lip gloss.

Shehnaaz Gill also wore the same petal corset mini dress from the designer's collection for the premiere of Thank You For Coming. The actress opted for minimal glam makeup consisting of pink-toned shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a rosy pink cheek tint to go with the glitz and glamour of the outfit and accessorised it with a pair of dramatic floral-patterned red earrings.

Selena Gomez too picked the designer's Iris short dress in shades of purple. The strapless corset ensemble came with embellished petals in shades of lilac, purple, and lavender with beadwork and Selena accessorised it with a pair of studded danglers. For makeup, she chose a nude lip tint, a little shimmer, and well-defined eyes.

We have also seen the masterpiece of the Princess of Patiala, Inayat Inder Kaur. She picked a red-toned petal corset mini dress from Rahul Mishra's label for a magazine cover shoot and looked absolutely majestic as she accessorised it with Indian jewellery.

Banita Sandhu, Shehnaaz Gill, Selena Gomez, and Princess Inayat carried the stunning Rahul Mishra mini dress flawlessly as they styled it according to their preferences.

