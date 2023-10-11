Banita Sandhu's Electrifying Blue Gaurav Gupta Gown Is Like Lightning On A Stormy Night

Banita Sandhu looks beautiful in the blue gown

Though Banita Sandhu is new to Bollywood, her fashion choices prove otherwise. Bold, exquisite, and different are the adjectives that best describe Banita's wardrobe choices. Her latest look for a photoshoot just proves that. Donning an electrifying blue gown from Gaurav Gupta, the actress grabbed eyeballs and won hearts, all at once. According to the designer's Instagram post, the actress wore a strapless Gaurav Gupta electric blue gown which was adorned with fine crystals, and paired with a waves-like look. The gown featured shimmery crystals and sequins that added to the stylish edge of the monochromatic look along with the floor-sweeping elaborate flare. Studded necklaces, earrings, and glam makeup complemented Banita's style. Her hair was left loose in a sleek manner.

Banita Sandhu's wardrobe choices have always been bold and gorgeous. Just recently the actress wore a two-piece ivory co-ord set and looked uber stylish. The outfit included a strappy bralette with a plunging neckline teamed with a body-hugging skirt below. The skirt had a golden waist belt with a buckle and a daring side slit. Sleek hair, glammed-up rosy makeup with shimmery eyelids, pink lip gloss, and cheek tint complemented Banita's look. She also wore chunky hoops as the only accessories.

Banita Sandhu redefined the LBDs by adding a retro twist to the classic look. She picked an H&M X Mugler LBD and wore it with a pair of black leggings. The sleeveless outfit had a bodycon bodice and a flared bottom. Silver earrings and shimmery makeup were all that Banita opted for with her outfit.

Don't you agree Banita Sandhu loves to experiment with her wardrobe choices?

