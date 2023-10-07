Banita Sandhu Was A Stunning Muse In A Crystal Sequin Lehenga For Gaurav Gupta's Newly-Launched The Bride Side

Banita Stunned In A Crystal-Beaded Lehenga On New Series The Bride Side

Gaurav Gupta's scintillating are taking over the globe with his contemporary spin on traditional silhouettes. From Beyonce to Cardi B, the designer has showcased his strongest fashion sensibilities multi-dimensionally. The latest feather to add to his hat is the launch of his bridal digital podcast series called 'The Bride Side'. The designer gave us a sneak peek of the same with Banita Sandhu starring in it and indeed it was a fashion treat for the sore eyes. After making headlines for her latest feature in AP Dhillon's music video, the actress is now seen on the designer's podcast series. Bringing the best artistic couture to the stage, Banita donned a beautiful acid-yellow lehenga with the designer's signature detailing. She wore a beautiful tone of yellow that was elevated with silver and gold bugle beads and crystals. The structured silhouette was paired with a silk crepe embroidered blouse and a tulle cape, serving a fabulous statement.

Also Read: Shakira's Electrifying Gaurav Gupta Sculptured Gown Is Her Bewitching "Blue Lioness" Look

For accessories, the yellow lehenga was paired with a beautiful polki choker and for makeup, the look was complemented with soft glam makeup comprising subtle shimmery eye shadow and a nude lip.

Also Read: Beyonce Gives Us Her Dose Of Dazzle Dressed In A Gaurav Gupta Gown With Over 2,000 Crystals, 40,000 Sequins And Glass Beads

To decode everything bridal, the designer has developed a one-of-a-kind bridal digital podcast. Celebrity stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania and celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni join him for the series, which is pitched as the go-to for all things bridal fashion and reigning bridal trends.