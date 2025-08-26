Just A Getaway Or A Secret Bachelorette? Selena Gomez's Recent Trip To Cabo Sparks Wedding Buzz

Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are officially off the market as the two are engaged and maybe ready to walk down the aisle - at least, that's what the buzz suggests. And Selena Gomez's recent trip to Cabo San Lucas over the weekend has only fueled the speculation.

Selena Gomez and a group of friends recently visited Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for what many fans are speculating might have been her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco. While the singer herself has not confirmed the reason for the getaway, the celebrations and atmosphere have certainly sparked chatter.

Showing off her toned frame, the Calm Down singer was seen in an all-black swimsuit and sunglasses while relaxing on a yacht with friends. The women could be seen having fun, dancing together, posing for selfies, and having a good their time by the water.

Selena Gomez's bachelorette party in Cabo. Photo: X/SGchartupdate

Meanwhile, as Selena Gomez jetted off to Cabo, Benny Blanco was in Las Vegas - a trip many believe could have been his bachelor party. He shared several highlights on his Instagram stories, with one captioned "the most healing place on earth".

In another photo, Benny Blanco was seen enjoying a lavish meal as he tagged Resorts World Las Vegas. He captioned the photo, "I'll never forget this weekend".

The couple got engaged back in December after dating for a year. Selena Gomez announced the engagement on Instagram with a carousel post featuring several pictures, including one where the Single Soon singer proudly showing off her engagement solitaire ring. She captioned the post with an adorable note, "Forever begins now".

With wedding speculation running high, fans are now eagerly waiting to see when the couple will officially walk down the aisle - and whether the Cabo getaway really was Selena's bachelorette celebration.