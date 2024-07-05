Janhvi Kapoor In This Slinky Black Ralph Lauren Gown In Paris Was 'Louvre At First Sight'

Janhvi Kapoor's black halter gown added extra beauty to the landscape of Paris

When it comes to fashion, Janhvi Kapoor shows no signs of slowing down. And, she didn't disappoint during her time in Paris. The actress attended the Paris Couture Week last month. Now, thanks to her stylist, we were able to see her stunning avatar. Janhvi slipped into a navy blue halter-neck gown by the luxury label Ralph Lauren. The form-fitting number plunged into a cinched waist and went further below to form an ankle-grazing train. Sequins dominated the entire outfit, serving oomph and panache. The abstract golden embellishments running all over the ensemble in swirly patterns amped up the attire. Accessories took a backseat, this time. For makeup, the actress went with a matte base, a little blush on the cheeks, glossy maroon lips, and minimal eye drama. Her gorgeous brunette locks were left open gloriously.

In one of her Mr & Mrs Mahi promotional looks, Janhvi Kapoor plucked a custom-made silver-sequinned slip dress from the shelves of designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Thing straps cascaded in length creating a wide neckline. Metal buckles on the shoulders added an extra dose of edge. The figure-hugging silhouette had an embellishment of a cricketer hitting the ball with their bat, doused in shimmery blue sequins. Janhvi made no mistakes with her beauty strokes. Dewy-rosy cheeks with a hint of contour, glossy caramel lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and shimmery lids framed her face like a true wonder. Silver earrings gleamed through her open hairdo.

Before that, Janhvi Kapoor dished out princess energy in a pretty ball gown, painted in a matte maroon shade. The noodle straps featured a halter-neck design that shaped a structured sweetheart neckline. The ensemble was tight around the waist, extending into a flowy train. Ruffles at the floor-sweeping hem doubled up the allure. Janhvi's ball-dance-appropriate fit was minus any drama but had an elegant touch. She ditched wearing any accessories and sealed her fashion outing with red lips.

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion wardrobe is something we wish we could get a sneak peek at.

