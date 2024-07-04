Janhvi Kapoor's Red Blazer Dress Will Blaze Away All Your Midweek Blues

Janhvi Kapoor's Red Blazer Dress Will Blaze Away Your Midweek Blues

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion diaries deserve a moment of its own. On Wednesday, the actress attended the screening of Kill and showcased her flair for power dressing. How? By playing muse to designer Prabal Gurung in a fiery red blazer dress. Featuring lapel collars and full sleeves, the outfit screamed corpcore chic from a mile away. Padded shoulders added a structured look to her OOTD. Held in place with sheer red buttons, the blazer-themed mini dress ended just a few inches above her knees. Dual waist pockets contributed to the functional element. Janhvi ditched wearing any shirt underneath, treading on the bold and beautiful route. Gold studs and statement rings delivered the right amount of dazzle. In terms of makeup, the Dhadak actress went with dewy-blushed cheeks, nude lips, an intense kohl-eyeliner combo, mascara-coated lashes, and matte-pink eyeshadow. Offering the finishing touch was her brunette tresses left open in waves.

Janhvi Kapoor in the city

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor veered her attention to a black blazer dress crafted with perfection by the Anamika Khanna label. Dramatic collars coupled with well-structured shoulders served oomph and panache. Catering to the boardroom aesthetic were the full sleeves and two pockets on either side of the waist. Shimmery green abstract patterns on one shoulder and the waist added pizzazz. But the show-stealer was the golden bird-themed brooch tucked around her neckline. A two-tiered diamond necklace, stone-encrusted studs, and rings suited the boss-lady aesthetics. Intense smokey eyes, glittery gold eyeshadow, and nude plump lips sculpted her face to finesse.

For the promotions of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor dished feminine chic vibes in an all-white attire. Her OOTD comprised a corset top with a sweetheart neckline. The exquisite lace-work on the bustier and sheer bodice elevated her vintage allure. She complimented the top with a side-slit mini-skirt consisting of subtle gathered designs. Janhvi layered her diva outfit with a stylish front-open blazer. A dainty multi-layered necklace and diamond hoops completed her accessory outing. Clean girl beauty strokes and a messy updo sealed her fabulous avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor sets our hearts racing with every ensemble. Agreed?

