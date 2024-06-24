Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Dramatic Debut At Paris Fashion Week 2024 In A Black Textured Skirt And Bustier For Rahul Mishra

Janhvi Kapoor's international runway debut for Rahul Mishra was totally stellar

In the quest to become a stronger force in fashion, Janhvi Kapoor has touched down in Paris to support Indian couturier Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. The star was dressed to the nines in a black mermaid skirt complete with gilled textures and dark holographic tones from his new collection, Aura to make her debut. The black textured skirt was paired with a strapless blouse. The black sequinned blouse blends perfectly with the predominantly black and grey collection but still manages to stand out before and after she joined the model line-up. For his latest stunt on the prestigious ramp, Rahul Mishra wanted to give dark mysticism a new face and aesthetic and was able to successfully achieve the desired results with a little help from his friends in the industry like Janhvi Kapoor. Her hair and makeup are her usual glamorous self that best highlights her features - soft wavy hair and glam that focuses on her eyes.

Rahul Mishra rests his faith on Bollywood's most popular individuals to create buzz on the ramp. At the Paris Fashion Week held earlier this year, he turned Bollywood actress Ananya Panday into a literal butterfly in a net ring accessory worn with a short colourful sequinned dress. Fluttering away on the runway and into the hearts of her fans who believed in her to be more than just a pretty face - a woman of substance.

Only time will tell who will be Rahul Mishra's next Bollywood muse on the flashiest international fashion shows.

