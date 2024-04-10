Zendaya In A Neon Rahul Mishra Bomber Jacket And Trousers Is All The Radiance We Need

Zendaya In A Neon Bomber Jacket And Trousers Is All The Radiance We Need

Zendaya's fashion game has always been fabulously appealing. From custom looks to vintage luxury, the actress often makes fashion headlines. For the promotions of her upcoming film Challengers, Zendaya made a neon statement in a Rahul Mishra outfit from the designer's AFEW Spring Summer 2024 collection. She put on a "Chartreuse Utility Crop Bomber" featuring multiple pockets, drawstrings, and baggy sleeves. A tear-drop chest cutout with a round collar created a dash of edge. Zendaya teamed up the cropped silhouette with a pair of loose-fitted "Utility Cargo Trousers". The flared hem and thin straps, coupled with large pockets rounded off her chic avatar. With her colour-coded OOTD making all the noise, the Dune actress reserved her accessory game to only stone studs.

Also Read: With A Silver Pleated Custom Loewe Mini Dress, Zendaya's Tennis Ball Heels Were The Ace Of Her Outfit

On another round of press tour, Zendaya impressed us with an all-white tennis-inspired look. She pickled a custom Clavin Klein blazer that came with full sleeves and lapel collars. Embarking on a risqué route, she ditched wearing any shirt underneath. She paired the fitted number with a maxi skirt having a straight silhouette and dramatic thigh-high slit. In terms of accessories, Zendaya wore a diamond and stone-studded serpent choker by Bulgari that cascaded down her bare midriff.

For the Paris promotions, Zendaya gave up on the chic and focused on the feminine factor. The actress leaned on a sweetheart neckline, strapless white custom gown from the shelves of fashion label Louis Vuitton. The corseted bodice formed a crisscross design around her waist, going down into pleated patterns. The structured long skirt created a floor-sweeping pool while the delicate ruffles added a pretty allure.

Also Read: Zendaya's Glittering Green Tennis-Themed Bespoke Loewe Gown Is Giving Game, Set And Match

Zendaya's Challengers promotion is a versatile affair, no doubt.