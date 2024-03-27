Zendaya's Glittering Green Tennis-Themed Bespoke Loewe Gown Is Giving Game, Set And Match

Zendaya's Tennis-Themed Bespoke Loewe Gown Is Giving Game, Set And Match

There's a reason why Zendaya is so well-loved by the fashion fraternity. That's because she doesn't just pick couture off the rack; she becomes the ensemble she's in. Styled by Law Roach, the star's red carpet looks meticulously pay homage to iconic moments, reference the events she is at and are custom created for the red carpet she's on. That was very much the case when the actress attended the movie premier for her upcoming film Challengers in Sydney, Australia.

Zendaya looked spiffy in a glittering green gown that was custom created by Loewe. Beginning with narrow straps at the shoulder, it led to a plunging V-neckline in the glimmering green fabric. Now here's where it gets wild. Spread across the front half of the gown was the black silhouette of a sportsman raising a tennis racket in the air, in mid-position to hit a tennis ball; which was also detailed on her torso. From there on, the dress led to a slit down the front. The tennis-themed number refers to Challengers, in which Zendaya plays the role of a tennis prodigy-turned-coach on the background of a championship event.

Zendaya has tipped her hat to movie content she has starred in for past film promotions as well; like when she wore a web-patterned dress for a Spiderman movie event or her silver panelled Mugler suit on the Dune press tour. It's a delight to see her extend the movie past the screen and into her style files.

