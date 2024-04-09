With A Silver Pleated Custom Loewe Mini Dress, Zendaya's Tennis Ball Heels Were The Ace Of Her Outfit

With A Pleated Loewe Mini Dress, Zendaya's Tennis Ball Heels Were Her Ace

Zendaya does press tour style so fabulously, fashionistas almost wait for her to star in a movie for that reason alone. Her fantastical ensembles for Dune: Part 2 movie promotions were so perfectly apt, we thought she had outdone herself. But then she stepped out to promote her upcoming summer release Challengers this month and has since, only heightened our expectations. For a photocall in Rome with her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, the American actress cemented the tenniscore trend with yet another fabulous look.

Photo Credit: AFP

Zendaya wore a custom Loewe ensemble which included a silver shimmer mini dress which featured a deep V-neckline, box pleated skirt and black piping. She paired it with Bulgari jewellery of silver toned rings, bracelets and earrings. With her hair pulled into a sleek half-updo hairstyle, she went for a minimalistic glam makeup look. But it was her heels that completed the thoroughly sporty feel of her outfit.

Photo Credit: AFP

You'd think that a designer pair of sneakers would do the trick but this is Zendaya we're talking about so of course setting a trend was mandatory. She wore a pair of pointed white pumps with a tennis ball sliced through the heel. It was undoubtedly yet another delightfully sporty look from the star but it's safe to ascertain that the tennis ball heels stole the show here.

We can't wait to see what more Zendaya has up her sleeve on this press tour.

