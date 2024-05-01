Rakul Preet Singh's White Lehenga Is Basically The Festive Version Of A Summer Dress

Sometimes it is bridal fashion goals, another time it is wedding guest style for Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's traditional outfits always secure a place in the hearts of many. Whether she is wearing lehengas, or draped in sarees, Rakul knows how to impress with her sartorial choices. Recently, she rocked an all-white lehenga and looked no less than a desi girl. The newlywed picked this outfit from the shelves of the clothing brand Mishru. The classic number exuded a royal charm. Rakul's high-rise skirt was perfect for a twirl, while the cropped choli highlighted her toned midriff beautifully. Sleek straps and a scalloped hemline added a touch of modern flair to the traditional outfit. Floral details on the straps brought a feminine vibe to the look, and a dupatta resting on Rakul's shoulder added extra elegance. Her hair was styled in loose curls with a middle parting. For accessories, Rakul chose a green and pink choker with pearl detailing, along with matching earrings. Her makeup team showed their best work with glossy lips, mascara-coated lashes, arched brows, and blushed cheeks.

Whenever Rakul Preet Singh steps out in ethnic wear, she never fails to amaze us. Previously, she wore an ethereal black kurta set that left everyone spellbound. Her kurta featured black and beige ombre prints, gold embroidery at the round neckline, and full sleeves, giving off a sophisticated vibe. The actress paired it with beige churidar pants. To elevate the elegance of her outfit, Rakul draped a black and beige printed dupatta with embroidered borders. For accessories, she chose a pair of gold juttis, a potli bag, and heavy-duty earrings that complemented her look beautifully. Rakul's hair was elegantly pulled back and styled into a bun. Kohl-rimmed eyes, dewy glam, and ample highlighter completed this stunning ethnic look with finesse.

Before that, Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a saree showcasing several shades of pink hues. To maintain a simple yet elegant look, she paired it with an off-white sleeveless blouse. Adding a touch of pizzazz, she accessorised with oxidised silver jewellery. Her open hair and soft pink makeup rounded off this look.

Just like us, are you also a fan of Rakul Preet Singh's desi style diaries?

