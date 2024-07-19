It's Time For Rihanna's Fenty To Take A Bow As It Partners With The Paris 2024 Olympics And Paralympic Games

Time For Rihanna's Fenty To Take A Bow As It Partners With The Olympics

Beauty brand Fenty has been a trailblazer ever since its inception, much like popstar entrepreneur Rihanna who launched it. After being the novel label in the international space to release a mind-boggling range of foundation shades and then finding a cult-level following for its product range, Fenty has only moving forward. Its latest milestone breaks new ground. Rihanna and the brand both shared posts on Instagram the announcing exciting news that Fenty will be partnering with the Olympics and Paralympic Games in Paris. In her post caption on Instagram, Rihanna wrote "tried to tell yall....we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024" alongside a picture of the popstar herself with a mega-size lip gloss tube captured in front of the Eiffel Tower.

As prestigious as the engagement is, Fenty being a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games may seem like an unlikely pairing and leave most wondering how the two worlds will collide. As if to answer it, the brand shared on Instagram how they've been keeping themselves busy on-ground, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. They said, "We're hooking up 600 young Victory Ceremonies volunteers with makeup kits and tips-n-tricks to get their Fenty Face camera ready for their time to shine as medal bearers for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024".

Here's also what they said that they got up to - "We just shadematched 600 Victory Ceremonies volunteers who will bear the medals for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024".

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to get beautified and Rihanna's Fenty has to Take A Bow for that, much like her hit song suggests.

