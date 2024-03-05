From Prices To Products, Everything You Need To Know About Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Launch In India

From Prices To Products, All About Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Launch In India

In the world of beauty, a celebrity beauty launch is always exciting. With India becoming a broader market for beauty consumers, the space is expanding greatly. When Rihanna launched Fenty in 2017, the hype was real and it only gets better as years later, the brand is launching in India on Nykaa. Celebrity launches come with an almost-palpable sense of excitement and set of expectations. Fenty Beauty is set to launch on March 7, 2024 on Nykaa with a lineup of products that will be available in India. Beauty-wise, 2024 is off to a fun start and with Fenty Beauty's cult classics launching in India, we cannot wait for what's more to come.

The range will offer an array of its hot sellers; from classic lipsticks to highlighters to travel-friendly minis. One can finally get their hands on the bestsellers like Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'R foundation which will be available in 50 shades. Moreover, the Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick will be available in 11 stunning shades that will be a great addition to your beauty kit. One can also get their hands on the Gloss Bomb Cream is a glossy formulation available in 5 shades. The range will now be available for Indian customers to test for themselves. The range will also include mini foundations and primers starting from Rs 1800 to Rs 2000 and lip range starting from Rs 2050 to 2900. The face range includes blushes, contour stick, foundation, primer, highlighter and blotting powder and the range varies between Rs 1800 to Rs 4000. The range also includes eyeliner and mascara priced at Rs 2400 and Rs 1900 respectively.

