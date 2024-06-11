Rihanna Can Do Anything Like Wear These Cherry Red Manish Malhotra And Sabyasachi Necklaces Together

Rihanna's cherry red monochrome outfit got that perfect style memo

Rihanna is officially the queen achieving the impossible. From setting red carpet moments to setting the bar high for maternity style, she lives in her own lane. For the launch of Fenty Hair, making natural curls on the red carpet was already a fashion statement on the grid as soon as she arrived. But she went ahead and did what many have dared to attempt. With Indian fashion's most well-known names - Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra behind her look for the night, monochrome magic was bound to happen. She opted for a cherry red look that comprised of a strappy bodycon dress. She paired it with a matching bomber jacket that featured an off-shoulder pattern. Her jewellery choices though were the topic of discussion. She wore a three-drop rubellite, tourmaline and brilliant-cut diamond necklace from Sabyasachi. She also picked a Ruby Choker from Manish Malhotra made using 18k gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds.

Why this is a big deal especially in the Indian context because the designers have often been conceived of being direct competitors in the market. Not to forget that any Indian designer creation on an international star is an achievement far in itself and here two large Indian couturiers are sharing the same stage (or should we say wrapped around the same neck.) Could Rihanna's effortless pairing be the start of endless possibilities for the designers to see eye-to-eye? Only time will tell.

As far as fashion is concerned, Rihanna has always topped the charts. Previously, she served chic fashion goals in a white feather mini dress. She upped the maternal style game in a white feathered mini that came with black and white sleeves. She paired the look with unique Chanel shades. Her glossy pink lips and dewy skin were perfect to complete the look.

Rihanna's stunning style continues to reign supreme in the best possible way