'It Happened With Me': Soha Ali Khan Reveals She Experienced Chemical Pregnancies Before Inaaya's Birth

Very few people have the courage to speak about taboo subjects, let alone spread awareness about them. Soha Ali Khan is among them, and her podcast, All About Her, touches on everything under the sun, from PMOS and parenting to pregnancy and miscarriage.

In the recent episode, she invited Gauahar Khan and Dr Rohan Palshetkar to talk about pregnancy planning and motherhood. The Lovely Lolla star opened up about her two miscarriages, her biological clock, and the unsolicited advice she received as a new mother. During the conversation, Soha Ali Khan also touched upon chemical pregnancies and her experience with them.

Soha Ali Khan On Experiencing Chemical Pregnancies Before Inaaya's Birth

During the conversation, Gauahar Khan opened up about suffering a miscarriage after hearing the baby's heartbeat. She revealed that she lost another pregnancy in the fifth week, but this time, she did not hear the heartbeat.

Soha Ali Khan asked her if she knew she was pregnant at that time. The actor said that she did because she was tracking her cycles. Talking about it, Soha shared, "When you are tracking, normally perhaps you would not have become aware. You might have gotten your period. A lot of people don't know that there is such a thing called chemical pregnancy or a spontaneous abortion, which happens sometimes at 5-6 weeks. That happened to me a couple of times as well."

However, she sympathised with Gauahar, saying that in cases of chemical pregnancy, women usually do not realise they are pregnant and have not heard the heartbeat. "It's different, of course, when you hear the heartbeat. I cannot imagine that at all."

Gauahar added that after the second miscarriage, she got pregnant "easily", but after losing her first pregnancy, she started thinking about her biological clock.

What Is A Chemical Pregnancy

According to Cleveland Clinic, a chemical pregnancy is a pregnancy loss that usually occurs before or during the fifth week. In such cases, a woman may get a positive pregnancy test result, only for it to turn negative a few weeks later.

An embryo forms, implants itself in the uterine lining, and then stops developing. Such pregnancies end so early that many people do not even realise they are pregnant or have experienced a miscarriage.

According to the same report, around 25% of all pregnancies end in the first 20 weeks, and approximately 80% of those miscarriages occur early.

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