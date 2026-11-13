'That Doubt Just Kills You': Gauahar Khan On 2 Miscarriages And Fears About Biological Clock

Gauahar Khan embraced motherhood at the age of 39 when she welcomed her first child, son Zehaan, with husband Zaid Darbar in May 2023. The couple, who got married in December 2020, later welcomed their second son, Farwaan, in September 2025, when Gauahar was 42. While the actor has often spoken about her journey as a mother, she has now opened up about a deeply personal chapter that came before it: experiencing two miscarriages, dealing with the uncertainty around fertility and the moment she started worrying about her biological clock.

During her appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Gauahar spoke candidly about how her approach to motherhood changed after experiencing pregnancy loss. The actor revealed that she got married at 36 but was not in a hurry to have children. In fact, she and Zaid had consciously decided not to put a timeline on starting a family.

Gauahar revealed that work commitments were her priority during the first year of marriage, and she was comfortable with the idea of taking her time before planning a baby.

"Because I got married late. I got married when I was 36. And Zaid and I were very clear that we don't want to have a clock frame. There was nothing like that," she said.

The actor added that she had several projects lined up during the first year of their marriage. She even recalled leaving for a shoot the morning after her valima. "So I knew that one year will go by in the shoot. In fact, I left for one of my shoots on the next morning of my valima," she shared.

Gauahar Khan Reveals She Suffered Two Miscarriages

However, Gauahar's perspective changed when she experienced her first miscarriage. The actor revealed that she was around two-and-a-half months pregnant and had already seen the baby's heartbeat, making the loss particularly difficult to process emotionally.

"When we got to it, my first was a miscarriage, which happened around two and a half months. And we had seen the heartbeat and all of that. So that took in an emotional turmoil," she recalled.

The actor said that it was only after losing her first pregnancy that she started thinking about her age and questioning whether she would be able to conceive naturally again.

"When I lost my first baby, that is when I thought about age. Before that, I was not worried. I was not bothered," she said.

Gauahar also revealed that her medical reports had not given her any reason to worry before the miscarriage. She recalled that her egg count was high and her AMH levels were good. However, the pregnancy loss brought a wave of uncertainty and fear.

"My egg count was very high. My AMH levels were perfect. But when I lost my first, it was like, oof," she said.

The actor further revealed that she experienced a second miscarriage after waiting for a few months following her first pregnancy loss. This time, she had conceived again but lost the pregnancy around the fifth week. She said, "We had to wait for a few months. And then I lost the second one too. But not after seeing the heartbeat. I just lost it after getting pregnant in the fifth week."

Gauahar Khan On Finally Welcoming Her First Child

Despite going through two miscarriages, Gauahar eventually conceived again and welcomed her first son, Zehaan, in May 2023. Reflecting on the experience, she explained how pregnancy loss can change the way a woman looks at fertility and the possibility of becoming a mother.

"After the second one, I got pregnant easily. Zehaan happened," she shared.

Talking about the biological clock, Gauahar pointed out that the fear surrounding fertility does not necessarily come at the same stage of life for every woman. While some may experience pressure from family or their partners, her fears came from the emotional aftermath of losing her pregnancies.

"Sometimes because of pressures from family, husbands, whatever. But mine happened after my miscarriage, and that doubt just kills you," she concluded.

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