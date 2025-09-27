Ishaan Khatter's Stylish Milan Run-In With David Beckham And S.Coups Is the Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is riding high on the buzz around his Oscar-nominated film, Homebound. After making waves with his new movie, he was seen stealing the limelight at Milan Fashion Week 2025, where he posed with football legend David Beckham and Seventeen's S.Coups at the BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 show.

The images of Ishaan hugging and posing with the football legend and the singer quickly went viral, with fans going gaga over the cultural crossover moment.

Ishaan Khatter Meets David Beckham

Seated in the same row as David Beckham, Ishaan was seen chatting and laughing with the former footballer, creating a series of photographs that instantly became fan favourites.

The images told the story better than words could, with the two sharing a genuine hug, which made it look as if they were actually happy to see each other and not just posing for the cameras.

Post the event, David took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of him meeting Ishaan, which The Royals actor later shared on his Instagram.

Ishaan Kahtter meets David Beckham at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Instagram/DavidBeckham

Ishaan Khatter With S.Coups

The K-pop idol, S.Coups, made his runway debut for the brand with Ishaan and others cheering for him in the front row. Ishaan was also seen posing with Seventeen's leader, which made a specific section of fans extremely happy. Bollywood actors meeting K-pop stars always stirs an online frenzy, and this was no different.

And that's not all - Ishaan was also seen posing with Meghann Fahy, the Emmy-nominated star of The White Lotus, further underscoring the nature of his Milan trip. The 29-year-old shared space with Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS, and British actor Corey Mylchreest, known for Queen Charlotte.

What Did Ishaan Khatter Wear At Milan Fashion Week?

Ishaan attended the BOSS show dressed in a sharp grey striped suit, paired with a crisp white shirt, patterned tie, and classic black-framed glasses - a look that perfectly captured Milan's sophisticated aesthetic.

Looking every bit handsome and sharp at the fashion week, Ishaan stole eyeballs at Milan Fashion Week 2025. However, it was his genuine celebrity run-ins that truly stole the show.