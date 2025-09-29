From <i>The Royals</i> To <i>Homebound</i>, Ishaan Khatter Shares His Weight Loss Transformation

Ishaan Khatter has always been known as a fitness enthusiast. Whether it's weight training, yoga, or gymnastics, the actor does it all to keep his body in top shape. His social media often gives us glimpses of his active lifestyle, and fans love how he experiments with different workouts to maintain that enviable physique.

But what is grabbing everyone's attention right now is not Ishaan's regular fitness routine. It is his massive weight loss for his latest film, Homebound. Ishaan recently shared two pictures on Instagram that perfectly captured the hard work he put in to step into the shoes of Mohammed Shoaib Ali, a simple village boy.

The first photo is classic Ishaan Khatter. He is shirtless, looking every bit the charmer with his toned body on display. His six-pack abs instantly take you back to his role in Netflix's The Royals, where he played Prince Aviraaj Singh. Fans loved his chiselled avatar back then, and this picture was a quick reminder of just how effortlessly he carried that look.

But the second image was where the transformation hit you. Ishaan was almost unrecognisable, looking skinny with all the bulk and definition gone. His face and frame clearly showed the effort he put into shedding those muscles and looking convincing as a village boy.

In his caption, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "From Aviraaj to Shoaib in one slide - wish it were that simple in real life."

Wondering how much Ishaan Khatter lost for his role in Homebound? Well, as per the movie's director, Neeraj Ghaywan, it was anywhere between five and ten kilos. And not just Ishaan – his co-star Vishal Jethwa, who played the role of Chandan Kumar in Homebound, also shed almost the same amount of weight.

According to the filmmaker, Ishaan and Vishal's weight loss "was not about having a great body, it was about losing the muscle, not looking like a gym body, so that they appear like village boys rather than beefed-up men."

Thanks to Ishaan Khatter's striking physical transformation, the cast's convincing performances, and the entire team's hard work, Homebound has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars this year, after earning praise at Cannes and the Toronto International Film Festival. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Are you just as impressed by Ishaan Khatter's transformation as we are?