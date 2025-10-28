Inside The Michelin-Starred Floating Restaurant In Norway That Offers An 18-Course Meal For Rs 42,500

Dining should be an experience where you savour every bite and soak in the ambience. If you are into fancy dinners, then Norway's Iris Restaurant will certainly fulfil your desires.

Tucked away in the serene fjord-scape of Hardangerfjord, this place is housed inside the ellipsoid-shaped, shimmering floating art installation known as the Salmon Eye, conceptualised by Eide Fjordbruk. Iris opened its doors to food connoisseurs in June 2023 and was awarded its first Michelin star this year.

More About Iris

Iris offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. An immersive 18-course journey that begins with a scenic boat ride from the picturesque town of Rosendal.

The experience includes a pit stop at chef Anika Madsen's boathouse on the island of Snilstveitoy for a welcome snack and drinks, which guests can enjoy alongside soft music.

Next, the jetty takes guests through the glacier-surrounded Hardanger Fjord, finally arriving at the Salmon Eye, where food lovers learn about multiple sustainable seafood practices.

From there begins the extraordinary culinary escapade, dubbed “expedition dining”, which lasts for four to five hours. The menu focuses on a sensory and gastronomic adventure, inspired by nature, “through the windows and onto the plates”, served on regional artisan tableware.

The evening kicks off with a multisensory underwater experience, where visitors not only relish the exotic dishes but also enjoy breathtaking views of the fjord and surrounding mountain ranges. Long after the sun sets, another boat takes guests back to the familiar shores of Rosendal.

Iris' Menu And Pricing

The ingredients used to prepare the flavourful delicacies are sourced from local farmers and fishermen, which tells a sensory story “about the challenges and threats to the global food system.”

While a few savoury standouts include Norwegian cuttlefish tagliatelle paired with a kelp, celeriac, and strawberry butter sauce and salmon fry with algae, mycelium (mushroom roots), and a sprinkle of insect protein.

The exact menu of Iris remains a secret. Photo: Iris

Because of Iris' remote setting, there's only a set menu with limited dietary flexibility.

The meals cost NOK 4,700 (Rs 41,500), while optional wine pairings start at NOK 2,900. For those who prefer alcohol-free accompaniment drinks, the price is available from NOK 1,500. Iris also offers the Sommelier's Expedition, which amounts to NOK 17,900.

How To Reach

The closest international airport to Iris is in Bergen. Ferry service to Rosendal runs several times a day. You can also arrive from Stavanger and Oslo.