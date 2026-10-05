Inside Jacqueline Fernandez's Weekly Workout Routine: Running, Pilates, Padel And Dance

When it comes to fitness, Jacqueline Fernandez believes in keeping things dynamic and diverse. The actor seemed to have found a fun way to keep her routine from feeling monotonous.

Sharing a carousel on Instagram, the actor gave fans a peek inside her whole week's fitness routine. Instead of repeating the same workout everyday, she combined strength training, pilates, running, dance, and other forms of movement throughout the week.

Jacqueline kicked off her week with an intense session of lower-body workouts, putting focus on strengthening her legs and glutes. On Tuesday, she switched things up with a morning run, heading outdoors along with her trainer and a few friends. The post showed Jacqueline opting for an early morning run and stretching at Marine Drive.

The following day brought a different kind of challenge as Jacqueline took to the padel court on Wednesday. Her Thursday was dedicated to pilates, with the actress turning her attention towards her core.

She followed the core-focused pilates session with an upper-body workout on Friday, creating a more balanced strength-focused routine across the week. As the weekend arrived, the actor turned to something more energetic and playful.

On Saturday, she went to a dance class, and on Sunday, she chose to exercise at home. Her week came to an end with some quality time chasing her furry companions around the house. “A week of workouts,” Jacqueline captioned the post.

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Jacqueline's workout routine focused on her overall fitness and well-being. While lower and upper-body strength training can help build muscular strength and endurance. Running is a form of aerobic exercise that supports cardiovascular fitness. On the other hand, padel and dancing add variety to the routine while improving overall balance and movement.

Besides this, Jacqueline Fernandez also does a pole aerial workout. Previously, the actor shared a glimpse of her intense pole workout session, showcasing her flexibility and strength.

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