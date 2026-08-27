Inside Akanksha Chamola's Sunlit Family Home In Mumbai, Filled With Plants

Farah Khan recently gave viewers a look inside actor Akanksha Chamola's family home in Mumbai. The filmmaker shared the house tour, where Akanksha spoke about her life after appearing on the reality show Lock Upp.

Farah described the house as a sweet and comfortable space. When asked if it was the home where she grew up, Akanksha explained that she did not spend her childhood there.

Although Akanksha is currently staying with her parents, she hopes to move into her own new home soon. She also took Farah through her mother's kitchen and prepared the traditional Uttarakhand dish chaisu bhaat.

The living room has a beige sofa, a wooden centre table, wood-panelled walls and several plants. A large window brings plenty of natural light into the room and opens onto the balcony. The balcony has also been decorated with many plants by Akanksha Chamola and her parents. From the living room, one can access the dining area, mandir, kitchen and bedrooms.

Akanksha Chamola also opened up about her life after Lock Upp.

The actress said, “Life after Lock Upp is very hectic. So initial few days, it took me time. I mean, after coming out, it took time to come out of the trauma. You know ma'am, withdrawal happens after lockup. That entire Lockup song was playing for me at night.”

“I would see myself lying on the bench in the yard. Yogesh is roaming around. Akanksha is roaming around. These were the only things I could see. I couldn't sleep for two nights. Even after coming back. I couldn't sleep. I was going out of the house, roaming around. My mother also couldn't sleep. So, I was not able to sleep at all.”

Akanksha Chamola was eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2 just a day before the grand finale. Content creator Shreya Kalra went on to win the Farah Khan- and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality show.

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