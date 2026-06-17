Influencer Who Lost 9 Kg In 2 Months With PCOS Shares 5 Mistakes She'll Never Repeat

Losing weight with PCOS can often feel like an uphill battle. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, many women have found that small, sustainable lifestyle changes work far better than restrictive diets and extreme workout routines.

One such example is Tanya, a content creator, who shared her weight-loss journey on Instagram. In her video, she claimed that she lost 9 kg in just two months, going from 75 kg to 66 kg. Along with celebrating her progress, she also spoke about five things she would never do again while trying to lose weight with PCOS.

"I lost 9 kg with PCOS in 2 months and, trust me, I would never do these 5 things again," Tanya said in the video.

1. Skipping Breakfast

According to Tanya, skipping breakfast was one of the biggest mistakes she made. For a long time, she believed eating less would help her lose weight faster. However, things changed when she started focusing on protein-rich breakfasts.

2. Doing Endless Cardio

Many people think spending hours on cardio is the key to weight loss. Tanya disagrees. She said that strength training and regular walking worked much better for her than pushing herself through endless cardio sessions.

3. Being Scared Of Food

Another habit she left behind was treating food like the enemy. The content creator explained that having PCOS does not mean starving yourself or surviving on crash diets.

"PCOS doesn't mean starving yourself. In fact, eating enough protein and proper meals has helped me more than any crash diet ever did," she said.

4. Drinking Calories

Tanya also highlighted the hidden calories found in sugary beverages. From fancy coffee drinks to packaged juices, these drinks can add extra calories without making you feel full. She noted that such beverages can also spike insulin levels, something many women with PCOS try to manage carefully.

5. Normalising Being Unhealthy

The final point the creator shared was about not accepting unhealthy habits as permanent. She clarified that her goal was never just about appearance.

"And I know this one might be controversial, but excess body fat isn't something I wanted to accept as my forever-not because of appearance, but because I wanted to reduce my risk of future health problems and manage my PCOS better," she said.

Through her journey, Tanya's message is simple: sustainable habits, balanced meals, strength training, and a focus on long-term health can make a bigger difference than extreme diets or punishing workout routines.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



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