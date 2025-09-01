Indian CEO's Calm Approach To Teaching Son About Bullying Goes Viral, Wins Praise Online

Parenting is all about teaching life lessons, setting good examples, and guiding children to become compassionate and responsible human beings. One Indian CEO beautifully demonstrated this through a heartwarming conversation with his son about bullying.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins with Anuj Paul, the CEO of MyFundBox Financial Services, asking his son, "Kya complaint aayi hai aapki beta aapki school se" (What complaint has come about you from your school, son?). To this, Adwik replies, "Maine maara" (I hit someone).

Anuj further asks, "Jab koi kuch nahi bola toh maarte hai usse? Kyu mara usko" (Should you raise your hand on someone who hasn't said anything to you? Why did you beat him?). He continues, "Aapko nahi marna chahiye tha, vo toh sharif ladki hai" (You should not have hit her, she is a decent girl).

Emphasising the value of respecting others' belongings, Anuj says, "Aapne uska rubber bhi liya. Kisi aur ka saman nahi lena, ya toh aap hero ban lo ya villain ban lo? Aapko kya banna hai?" (You took her eraser. You must not take anyone else's things. You can either become a hero or a villain. What do you want to be?).

When Adwik responds with "Hero," Anuj explains the flip side by asking, “Agar aise hi class ke 3-4 bache aapko mare toh? Isko bully kahte hai aur jo ye karta hai usse bully kahte hai. So do you want to be a bully?” (If three or four classmates beat you up in the same way, how would you feel? This is called bullying, and the one who does it is called a bully. So, do you want to be a bully?).

Adwik firmly says, "No." Anuj then encourages his son to apologise to the classmate he bullied, saying, "Now go say sorry to her." Adwik agrees and is later seen in the video apologising to his classmate.

How Did The Internet React

Many people in the comments commended Anuj for handling the situation with patience and clarity, rather than anger. They appreciated how he guided his son through self-reflection, encouraging him to think critically about his actions. The approach, which combined discipline with empathy, was widely praised by both teachers and parents alike.