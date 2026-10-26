'Immense Respect': Taapsee Pannu On What Keeps Her Marriage To Mathias Boe Strong

Taapsee Pannu has shared what she believes has kept her relationship with Mathias Boe going strong for 13 years. The actor, who has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight, opened up about her marriage and the changing nature of relationships.

For Taapsee, a lasting relationship is not just about being in love. She believes that feeling secure with your partner and having mutual respect are what help two people build a life together. Looking back at her relationship with Mathias, the former Danish badminton player, she explained why these qualities matter so much to her.

“An extreme sense of security is the reason why we are together. Most importantly, there is immense respect for each other. Immense. Love comes after that, I feel," she said during a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit.

She also spoke about how people, regardless of their careers, continue to look for someone who can offer love, support and companionship.

“Regardless of whatever profession you have, you are also a human being. You need love, support, and companionship, but it's hard, and it is just getting harder," she said.

While discussing what makes her relationship work, Taapsee also looked back at how it all began. She started dating Mathias in 2013, the same year she made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor. More than a decade later, she remains proud of the decision she made to build a life with him.

“The same year I debuted in Bollywood is when I started dating him," she said, recalling the beginning of their relationship.

Taapsee also explained why choosing her life partner feels different from the other circumstances that shaped her life and career.

“Your family is what God has given you or gifted you. My profession was also not purely by choice, it was a coincidence. This was my choice," she said, referring to her husband. “I am so proud of it."

The couple registered their marriage in December 2023 and later celebrated with a private ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024. Despite their public profiles, Taapsee and Mathias have mostly kept their relationship private.

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