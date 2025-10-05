How This Influencer Lost 31 Kg By Following These 8 "Weird" Daily Habits

Weight loss can feel like one of the hardest things to do. We often think we just need more willpower or stricter rules, but the truth is, it is about changing your habits and mindset. Small changes in the way we eat, the way we think about food, and the habits we build can make a huge difference over time.

Recently, weight loss coach Tarn Kaur, who lost 31 kg, shared an Instagram post about the "weird things" she did daily to avoid overeating and listen to her body more. Her tips are simple, practical, and easy to follow.

Weight Loss Tips From Weight Loss Coach Who Lost 31 Kg

Here is a breakdown of what Tarn shared:

1. Choose a smaller plate

"My portions were always so huge, and I was taught to finish my food. So, I swapped my big dinner plate for a smaller side plate that helped me feel fuller (the mind gets tricked easily!)," Tarn wrote.

Portion control is one of the most effective ways to lose weight. Data suggest that smaller plates make your brain feel like you are eating more, even if the portion is smaller. It is a mental hack that can work surprisingly well.

2. Change your mindset

Tarn said she took the pressure off herself by knowing she could always have more later. This mindset shift makes it easier to eat mindfully without feeling restricted.

3. Stopped eating after 7 pm

The weight-loss coach had her last meal before 7 pm to lose weight. She writes that this helped her stop "mindless eating".

4. Brush my teeth after dinner

It was all about tricking the brain for Tarn Kaur on her weight loss journey. "Nobody wants to eat after brushing their teeth so I brushed my teeth earlier to implement the habit and tell my body I was finished eating for the day," she wrote in the caption.

5. Start with water

Sometimes thirst feels like hunger which is why its important to stay hydrated and lose weight. Drinking enough water helped Tarn avoid unwanted snacking.

6. Pause and ask yourself why

Whenever she had a craving, she would ask herself: "Am I bored, tired, stressed or actually hungry?" Emotional hunger feels urgent, while physical hunger builds gradually, she writes. Science says that the hormone ghrelin and the satiety hormone leptin are responsible for your hunger and eating junk can cause an imbalance. However, eating right and healthy can help you manage these hormones.

7. Avoid feeling guilty

One snack or meal off your weight plan does not define your goals - consistency does, she urges anyone who is trying to lose weight. So, don't feel guilty but make sure whatever you eat after that is healthy and you are on track of your weight loss journey.

8. Include more volume foods in your diet

Tarn added high-volume, low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods to her weight-loss meals. "This makes my plate look and feel bigger," she said.

These small but consistent habits helped Tarn Kaur listen to her body, stop overeating, and lose weight sustainably. The best part? They are easy to try and do not feel restrictive or extreme. However, don't forget to check with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your lifestyle.