How This Influencer Lost 13 Kg In 6 Months With 3 "Evidence-Backed Methods"

Losing weight can feel like a tedious task. It is not just about working out regularly or eating less. Shedding extra pounds is more about being disciplined and consistently following a routine, while making meaningful lifestyle changes.

Recently, digital creator Pearl Panjabi shared a video on Instagram explaining three "evidence-based methods" that helped her lose 13 kg in just 6 months. The caption read, "From 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months. No magic pills, no fad diets, just science and consistency. No ‘secret hacks'."

3 Methods That Helped Her Lose Weight

1. A Calorie Deficit Diet

According to Pearl Panjabi, calorie deficit makes up 90 percent of weight loss. When following a calorie deficit diet, your body has no choice but to tap into stored fat for energy as you burn more than you eat. This is supported by decades of research on energy balance and metabolism. "I tracked my food with a scale. I was on a deficit of 500-700 calories daily, and I prioritised protein, losing fat without losing muscle," she shared.

2. Intermittent Fasting

The creator revealed that she consumed food "in a 6-7 hour window, which was from 12 pm to 6 or 7 pm". It helped in lowering insulin, making the body access fat stores more easily and supporting insulin sensitivity, with studies showing up to a 300 percent increase in human growth hormone (HGH) to protect muscle after 3 days of fasting.

"Short-term fasting can even improve metabolic rate, so you burn more calories naturally. For me, eating the same amount of calories in a shorter window made it very easy for me to stay in my deficit," she added.

3. Walking 10-12K Steps

As per Pearl, walking 10,000-12,000 steps every day "burns an extra 400-500 calories because it is a low-intensity, steady state activity. Your body mainly uses fat for fuel instead of carbs."

She recommended incorporating the habit "by walking to work, between your meals, in your house", and taking a half-hour walk in the morning or at night. Adding that this is important, she recommended every one to ensure they are completing their steps daily.