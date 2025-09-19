Woman Who Lost 18 Kg In Less Than 3 Months Says Changing One Habit Helped Her Shed The Extra Kilos

Losing weight is not just about quick fixes. The key to a healthy weight loss is finding a sustainable routine. While crash diets and quick fixes might promise rapid results, they often come with negative side effects like hair loss, dull skin and irritability. Nutritionist Reet Kaur reveals how she managed to lose 18 kg in 12 weeks after switching just one thing in her diet.

In a post shared on Instagram, she talked about following a calorie-deficit diet. To make it easier, she started volume eating to keep a check on how many calories she was consuming.

"Volume eating is a strategy where you consume larger portions of low-calorie, high-volume foods to feel full while keeping your calorie intake in check. It helps with weight loss, fat loss, and overall satiety without feeling deprived," Reet shared in the caption.

High-volume foods are low in calorie density, meaning they provide few calories for their size, and are typically rich in water and fibre.

Instead of eating small portions of calorie-dense foods like chips or chocolate, Reet chose foods that are high in water content (fruits, veggies, soups), rich in fibre (whole grains, legumes), and low in calories per serving (leafy greens, lean proteins).

Reet Kaur further shared different volume eating foods that one can add to their diet:

1. Vegetables like leafy greens (spinach, lettuce, kale), cucumbers, zucchini, and bell peppers are high in fibre and water. Other rich sources include cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and eggplant.

2. Naturally sweet and hydrating fruits like berries, watermelon, oranges, apples and papaya provide a larger volume in your stomach due to their high fibre and water content. They slow down the digestion process, making you feel fuller and satisfy your brain's need for a substantial meal without adding significant calories to your diet.

3. Lean proteins, such as chicken breast, turkey, egg whites, tofu, cottage cheese and shrimp, are low in calories but high in protein, which increases fullness. These foods contains essential nutrients, helping you feel fuller for longer while managing your calorie intake.

4. Whole grains high in fibre and water content, like oats, brown rice, quinoa, barley and whole wheat pasta, expand in the stomach, promoting fullness and a sense of satiety while adding to the physical volume of food consumed. They are a great addition to a meal plan focused on high-volume, low-calorie foods.

5. Low-calorie liquids and broths are high in water and low in calories. Herbal teas, infused water and sparkling water with lemon also fall into this category.