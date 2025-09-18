How This Fitness Influencer With PCOS Lost 23 Kg Without Gym Or A Traditional Diet

Losing weight is never an easy task. It takes months of consistency, discipline, and patience. Regular exercise, a well-balanced diet and making healthier life choices are the key to getting back in shape.

For those wishing to shed those extra pounds, fitness influencer Ridhi Sharma has some tips for you.

According to her Instagram she lost 23 kgs, despite dealing with PCOS and that too without hitting the gym or following a traditional meal plan? In her latest Instagram entry, she showed some ways to lose weight effectively.

Let's break her workout routine.

First, Ridhi Sharma performs simple bodyweight exercises like jumping jacks to build stamina.

Next, she uses equipment, aka 2-3 kgs of dumbbells, which she claims are “perfect for beginners.”

Riddhi also recommends using light weights first to improve form before moving to increase weights.

“You can also add a resistance band (which is) great for lower body workouts,' she reveals, adding that ankle weights can also be used for mat pilates as they are good for “glutes and guts”. Ridhi Sharma also suggests wearing trainers for running or similar exercises.

Journey With PCOS

Last year, Ridhi Sharma opened up about her PCOS diagnosis. She revealed, “My journey began at 13 with a PCOS diagnosis, which led to rapid weight gain and severe body image issues. I faced body shaming… despite taking hormonal pills for 5 years, my condition worsened, resulting in severe acne, weight gain, hair loss, excess body hair, and anxiety issues. I decided to take control of my health naturally, focusing on a balanced diet and consistent exercise,” as quoted by Times Now.

The Diet

Ridhi Sharma also offered a peek into her daily food habits. For breakfast, she consumes “soaked nuts, fruits, turmeric ginger water, and beetroot and carrot juice”. Her lunch is made up of oats, vegetable uttapam and salad.” Apple and bananas are for evening snacking, followed by spinach soup, paneer tikka or sauteed vegetables for dinner. She suggested keeping the dinner light and having it early. Before bed, she has spearmint tea.