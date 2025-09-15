How Shilpa Shetty "Hums" Her Way To Fitness With Bhramari Pranayama

Actor and reality TV show host Shilpa Shetty is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and she often takes to her social media accounts to share glimpses of her fitness secrets.

The actor recently took to her Instagram to share how "humming" your way to fitness works. Shilpa was performing Bhramari breathing, which is a type of Pranayama.

Shilpa Shetty's Guide to Performing Bhramari Breathing

Shilpa shared in the clip, "Close your ears, your eyes, and shut yourself from the outside world. Look within, touch your tongue to your upper palate, take a deep breath in, and make the humming sound."

Explaining the benefits of Bhramari breathing, Shilpa explained, "It is one of the most powerful Pranayamas."

"It helps release neurotransmitters which regulate emotions, reduce anxiety, alleviate depression, and even help people with Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia, a progressive brain disorder that gradually destroys memory, thinking skills, and the ability to carry out daily tasks)," the actor said about the benefits of this breathing technique.

Shilpa added, "It also helps in the production of nitric oxide and increases the flow of oxygen to the brain. It can help improve blood circulation, regulate blood pressure levels, and reduce inflammation, which can help people suffering from arthritis."

She recommends performing the breathing technique for at least 5-11 rounds but also suggests that anyone who wishes to perform more can do so.

What Does Science Say

Bhramari breathing, or humming bee breathing, is a yoga breathing technique that calms you instantly, according to a report by Healthline. As for the benefits of this breathing technique, it can help relieve anxiety and anger, reduce your heart rate, and help you think more clearly.

In short, the exercise suggested by Shilpa Shetty is an effective way to deal with stress and anxiety. Plus, it is easy to perform.