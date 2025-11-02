How Shah Rukh Khan Built Red Chillies VFX: A Gold Mine Valued Over Rs 2,000 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan, as most people know, is a prolific actor, but only finance experts have figured out that he is a true-blue businessman. He not only convinces the audience on the silver screen, but he also proficiently delivers presentations.

Apart from owning Mannat, multi-crore properties in India and abroad, swanky cars, dazzling jewels, Kolkata Knight Riders (an IPL team), and stakes in multiple businesses, Khan is also the founder and managing director (MD) of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Gauri Khan is the co-founder and joint MD of the company, which is valued at Rs 3,000+ crores, according to Arthnova, a website exploring the world of finance, business, and modern business. A part of this production company is Red Chillies VFX, which is reportedly takes care of the visual graphic designs of around 50% of Indian films.

Shah Rukh Khan Introduced VFX Technology To The Indian Film Industry

If you call yourself an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan, you would know that SRK opened a visual effects studio in 2006 and named it Red Chillies VFX (redchillies.vfx).

By this time, Hollywood had already produced jaw-dropping visual effects in movies and series, like Mission Impossible, Mission Impossible 2, Speed, Predator, Star Wars, and Batman Returns, among others.

In India, the movies still featured pinkish-red blood and million-times-rehearsed action scenes that were not convincing enough or mind-blowing. Whatever VFX was there in movies, it was done by international studios, and the quality was questionable (all the movie buffs can vouch for it). Shah Rukh Khan saw an opportunity and built a gold mine.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies VFX Is Valued At Rs 2,000+ Crore

Red Chillies VFX did not outsource the visual effects task to companies settled abroad. The studio designed the frames and trained designers on an advanced technology that Khan knew was the next step for Indian cinema.

What was Shah Rukh Khan's vision? He knew there was potential, he worked for it, and today, the company is valued at more than Rs 2,000 crore. He predicted the future, took a leap of faith, created something out of nothing, and continued working, one project at a time, to build an empire.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies VFX Breakthrough With Ra.One

When Shah Rukh Khan introduced Red Chillies VFX, he did not go asking for work. Instead, he believes in hard work and showing. Under the banner of Red Chillies came Ra.One in 2011, and it was a coming-of-age project.

The film did not earn as much as the team expected, but it left the audience, producers, directors, and actors mesmerised with the visual graphics in each frame. It reportedly featured,

Advanced motion capture technology

Complex CGI characters, including the villain G.One

Integration of practical effects with digital elements

Intricate action sequences that required a digital environment

Its crew comprised more than 5000 members from India and abroad, and it was created on a striking budget of Rs 125 crore, which was huge back then. At least 15 studios across the world worked together to create the film.

The movie might have underperformed in theatres, but SRK proved that the Indian film industry could handle big-budget and technologically advanced projects.

Today, the company offers multiple services, including

Motion capture

Digital doubles

Compositing

De-ageing and age-progression

Matchmove

Rotoscopy

Environment and creature creation

Digital beautification

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies VFX has worked on many projects, including Don: The Chase Begins, Om Shanti Om, Fan, Zero, Chak De! India, Dostana, Krrish3, and Jawan, among others. These films have also won awards for special effects and visual effects. The company has also worked on the VFX for SRK-Deepika Padukone's latest King, slated to release in 2026.

Together, Red Chillies Entertainment and Red Chillies VFX are worth more than Rs 3,000 crore. Thus, Shah Rukh Khan is not only the King of Hindi cinema, but also of the business world.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Channels Royalty In A Lace Manish Malhotra Saree Inspired By Maharani Gayatri Devi