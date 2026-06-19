<i>House Of The Dragon</i> Star Milly Alcock Shares Why She Has 20 Tattoos: "My Body Is My Tool"

Milly Alcock is best known for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House Of The Dragon, a fantasy drama series based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. She played the younger version of Rhaenyra, who was named Viserys Targaryen's rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

But ahead of the premiere of Season 3 of House Of The Dragon on June 21, Milly Alcock is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Supergirl, in which she plays Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El. Amid promotions for the much-awaited DC movie, which will hit theatres on June 26, she appeared on Last Meals with Mythical Chef Josh.

The actor opened up about why she has 20 tattoos and how she has evolved over the years.

Milly Alcock On 20 Tattoos

The host asked her if she is the kind of person whose wants and needs typically change with time. The 26-year-old actor said, "Yeah! I think so. I think living in a different country, and travelling so much. You become this collage of everywhere you are from and who you are at the centre of that.

He then asked how many tattoos she had. She said, "Twenty," in a low whispering tone. The host noted that many people don't want to get tattoos because they feel they are constantly changing and evolving.

"That's why you get it," Alcock jumped in to answer, adding, "I think also for me being an actor. My body is my tool but also my body is in service of other people and character, and whoever I need to be. And there is something very grounding about the end of the day, taking it all off, and it's my skin. It is personalised to me (sic)."

"And also, it's very addictive," she shared, concluding, "I want to get another one.

How Often Does Milly Alcock Think About Death

The host asked her, "How often do you think about death in general?" Alcock let out a long sigh before saying, "You know what? I have this weird thing, and it started when I got House Of The Dragon, funnily enough. I think it is because something really overwhelmingly positive happened to me, like something really, really good happened to me, and my brain was like, 'The other shoe has to drop.'"

"How is the other shoe going to drop? I used to get these very vivid visceral images and scenarios in real time of me - tripping and knocking all of my teeth, me getting hit by a car, or a lamp post falling - because my body was like, 'This good thing had happened. This bad thing has to happen to even it out,'" she added.

She also said that one of the reasons for these images could be that she flies a lot. She said, "Planes, man!" while knocking on the wooden table in front of her to avoid jinxing herself and ward off bad luck.

Apart from House Of The Dragon, Milly Alcock has also starred in Sirens, Upright, A Place To Call Home, and Reckoning.

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