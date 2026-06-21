<i>House Of The Dragon</i> Star Olivia Cooke Reveals Why Alicent Hightower Wore Wigs: "I Did That Girl Thing"

Fans of House of the Dragon have often wondered about Alicent Hightower's ever-changing hairstyles. Now, Olivia Cooke has finally set the record straight. The actress recently revealed that while in the first season she mostly wore hair pieces to reshape her natural hairstyle, later episodes required full and half wigs after she impulsively cut her hair short and immediately regretted it.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Olivia admitted that she wore wigs in some of the scenes in the second season. "In the first season, it was like pieces because my hair was quite blunt and square, so they just like wanted to like taper it. Boring. Last year I did wear a wig in some scenes and then in other scenes, it was like a half wig (sic)," the actress said.

"I did that girl thing where I'm just like I chopped my hair off because I felt that it was too much emotional weight and regretted it instantly, so they had to make me a wig," she added.

Alicent Hightower's Fashion In House Of The Dragon

During the same conversation, Olivia Cooke discussed her character's fashion with co-star Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in the show.

Fabian hilariously compared Alicent Hightower's extravagant costumes to Princess Fiona from Shrek. The actor said, "She looks like Fiona in Shrek...that's a compliment. Same colour scheme, the green dress, the red hair, not when she's ogre-fied but when she's the princess. I feel like there is a similarity in terms of colour scheme and fantastical world.”

More About House Of The Dragon Season 3

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres today, June 21, at 9 pm on HBO and Max in the United States. For viewers in India, the premiere will stream on JioHotstar starting tomorrow at 6:30 am.

Season 3 plunges Westeros directly into an all-out Targaryen civil war, picking up immediately after the tense build-up of the Season 2 finale. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen aims to seize King's Landing quickly following her secret arrangement with Alicent Hightower, though she faces pushback from her own war council.

Meanwhile, King Regent Aemond Targaryen and the Green Council prepare a brutal retaliation using the massive dragon Vhagar.

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