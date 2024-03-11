Hollywood Celebrities Came To Party In Style At The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

First came the prize and then came the party. Celebrities came together to celebrate the magic of cinema at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party right after the awards night was over. The most influential names of fashion were all present under one roof in their trendiest red carpet looks. There was more than what meets the eye beyond popular trends like sheer, lace and a whole lot of glitter at one of fashion's biggest nights. While these were predominant red carpet favourites, we were spoiled for choices with some of the best dressed to make this celebration a memorable one.

Also Read: Oscars 2024: Zendaya's Two-Toned Armani Prive Gown Was Made For Red Carpet Greatness

Margot Robbie may not have been nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role for Barbie, but if there ever was one for her fashion skills, we'd give it to her for this archival Mugler corset bodysuit worn on the red carpet.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Jessica Alba came to shine and did just in a ruffled silver off-shoulder gown by designer Tamara Ralph.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Sofia Vergara came to party wearing a strapless black gown with bows on it.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Kylie Jenner brought the heat in a ruby-red Ludovic de Saint Sernin form-fitting gown.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Also Read: It's The Start Of Something New For Vanessa Hudgens As She Debuts Her Baby Bump In A Black Vera Wang Gown On The Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Hunter Schafer meant business from the moment she walked in a classic Bottega Veneta number.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Kendall Jenner in a sheer Maison Margiela dress that left very little to one's imagination.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Kelly Rowland was classic beyond measure in a strapless Nina Ricci number.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Emma Chamberlain looked sharp in a two-tone Thom Browne ensemble.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Emily Ratajkowski was a blank canvas for red carpet fashion lessons in a white Jacquemeus gown.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Kim Kardashian's structured Balenciaga gown is to prove she can go glam or minimal chic anytime she wants.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Also Read: Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Deserves Every Award For Her Crystal Lingerie Outlined Gown

Sydney Sweeney in a white Marc Bouwer gown was a picture of elegance exactly how Angelina Jolie wore the same outfit in 2004 for the Oscars.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Paris Hilton in a shimmery Sabina Belinko almost reminded us of Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy sparkled in a custom black mini dress with a butterfly bust and bejewelled headgear.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Camila Mendes was gilded to perfection in a black velvet and golden Tamara Ralph gown.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Vanessa Hudgens was glowing and her pregnancy news mixed with her sheer black Alberta Ferretti dress was the reason why.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Heidi Klum was a cutout molten gold goddess in a Harris Reed gown and wet hairstyle.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Also Read: Oscars 2024: Vintage Themes Were At The Core Of These Red Carpet Favourites

Cardi B came and conquered and she made sure she did so in a black Versace gown.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

To make her return after 10 long years, we think it was only fair Lindsay Lohan decided to shine bright in a silver Balenciaga gown.

Celebrities were dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024

Our favourites have no end. What was yours? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Pamela Anderson's 2024 Oscars After Party Beauty Look Involved Almost No Makeup At All