Head To London's Natural History Museum Like Priyanka Chopra And Her Daughter Malti Marie

Do not disturb Priyanka Chopra. She is busy fulfilling her mother duties. The actress recently took her daughter Malti to the Natural History Museum in London. Priyanka shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram on Friday. The first image in the carousel post featured the mother-daughter duo playing on a sprawling green lawn outside an English manor house. At the museum, Malti seemed awestruck by preserved spiders and other insects, a dinosaur fossil, jaw models, and a bear's taxidermy. Later, Priyanka and Malti went to an English restaurant for a hearty supper.

In another video, Priyanka holds Malti in her arms and gives her a tender kiss on the forehead as Malti plays with one of her aunts. The post ends with a picture of the script of Priyanka's next movie, Heads Of State. She wrote in the caption, “In between sleeps. Sound on. Thank you for the hospitality Natural History Museum and our guide, the lovely Leone, for your expertise and patience with MM.”

If you are visiting London with your kids anytime soon, a visit to the Natural History Museum should be on your itinerary. The blend of education and entertainment makes the museum a must-visit for families looking to explore science. Equinor Gallery at the science center offers more than fifty interactive displays. Here, children can investigate the scientific concepts of biology, chemistry, and physics through practical exercises.

At the space exhibit, important artefacts from the history of space exploration are on display in the museum. It offers a physical link to the wide cosmos beyond Earth by showcasing an asteroid sample and a genuine fragment of the moon returned by the Apollo missions.

There is also a transport section and aviation zone in the science museum. While the transport section traces the evolution of trains from steam engines to jet-powered cars, the aviation zone gives insights into the structure and function of an aeroplane.

There are also outdoor areas at the location, intended to provide kids with relief from the museum's more regimented learning settings. They include a variety of enjoyable and instructive physical activities, like sound gardens that investigate acoustics and water play areas that teach about fluid dynamics.

The Natural History Museum is a fun place for your children to learn and enjoy at the same time.