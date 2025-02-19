Gabriella Demetriades Looks All Set For A Stylish Summer In A Classic Black Bikini

Gabriella Demetriades is currently on a work-ation with her loved ones at an undisclosed location. For the trip, Gabriella opted for relaxed outfits, which are perfect for beach fashion. In a photo dump on Instagram, Gabriella gave an insight into her travel diary from 'Paradiso'. The opening frame featured her relaxing on a cosy setup. However, it was her look for the day that is bookmark-worthy. She was wearing a black-hued bikini that included a top with a deep V-neckline and broad straps. She tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for sleek bracelets for accessories. Thin strokes of kohl in the waterline and nude lips alongside her naturally blushed cheeks gave her a fresh glow.

In another frame from her carousel, Gabriella Demetriades was seen capturing a mirror selfie. In the snap, the diva looked stunning in yet another black attire. It included a black crop top with no sleeves and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a matching sarong-style skirt. Subtle makeup and side-parted open tresses added charm to her overall look.

Gabriella Demetriades is quite a trendsetter when it comes to laid-back fashion in two pieces. Previously, during her mid-week escapes, she dropped a post on Instagram, which opened with a scintillating image of the fashionista. In the snap, Gabriella was seen wearing a powder blue-hued bralette, which featured a halter-neck and push-up design. She complemented it with a contrasting ash-hued, front-twisted knot skit and looked simply gorgeous. Her signature bracelets on one hand and a pair of black sunglasses were enough for accessories. Meanwhile, a top messy bun with sun-kissed glow added an oomph factor to her overall appearance.

Before that, the celebrity opted for yet another two-piece for her sports session. In a post on Instagram, she was seen all set to hit the playground with her table tennis racket while her look for the day is simply unmissable. The black-hued athleisure look included a top featuring broad straps and a square neckline. She teamed it with high-waisted shorts and a pair of white socks. The fashionista applied an ample amount of blush and nude lipstick and left her hair tied in a bun for hassle-free movements during the sports session. Comfy sneakers and statement sleek necklaces wrapped up her appearance.

