Gabriella Demetriades Is Starting Them Young As Her 5-Year-Old Son Arik Begins Tennis Practice

Actor Arjun Rampal and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who have been in a partnership since 2019, are proud parents to two sons, Arik and Ariv. Gabriella is a hands-on mother, who spends quality time with her kids in every aspect on their little lives. Recently, this mother accompanied her eldest son as he begun tennis practice and shared the pictures from his class on Instagram Stories. The image featured Arik in a white graphic tee and denim shorts, which he paired with white shoes. He tied his long hair in a cute ponytail. Arik was snapped with a tennis racket in his hand. Is this mom starting them out young? It certainly looks like it. According to medical experts at Healthline, while toddlers may not be ready for organized sports, they should be active because the more children run and jump and play, the healthier they are, and they should engage in activities which help fine-tune their motor skills. Looks like Gabriella may be onto something with tennis practice as a parenting tip.

In a post she captioned "home for a minute", Gabriella was seen spending the day in nature with her sons on either side. They walked the hilly terrain, went for a drive and explore the landscape of their surroundings.

Gabriella showed us how much she appreciated being a mother when she captioned a picture as "not much else has unlocked so much joy". In the photos, we can see the parents spending time with their boys on the beachside, at picnics and all over the place spending quality time together.

The couple became parents to Arik in 2019 and welcomed Ariv in 2023.

