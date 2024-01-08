From Sarah Snook To Robert Downey Jr, These 10 Golden Globes Winners 2024 Also Won Big On The Red Carpet

10 Of The Golden Globes Winner's Looks Which Won Big On The Red Carpet

The 2024 Golden Globes awards, held today in Beverly Hills, celebrated cinematic performances in movie and television. While the likes of Succession and The Bear collected plenty of hardware, the very same winners struck gold on the red carpet too. From Jeremy Allen White to Elizabeth Debicki, it was as if these Golden Globes 2024 awardees knew exactly how big they were winning and decided to go all out with their looks for the night. Here's a look at the 10 Golden Globes 2024 winner's style on the red carpet.

(Also Read: Golden Globes 2024: Hollywood's Best-Dressed Divas "Bling" On Red Carpet Glamour)

Lily Gladstone, who won the Best Actress in a drama for Killers Of The Flower Moon, wore a white strapless column dress paired with a black ruched stole draped over her shoulders.

Emma Stone won the Best Actress in a musical or comedy for Poor Things and picked a gold sparkling gown with a plunging V-neckline, slit down the front and floral applique embroidery.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers and picked up her trophy in a ruby red gown with sequin detailing, a peplum waist and flowing train.

Ali Wong won the Best Actress in a limited series for Beef and wore a minimally chic white gown with a braided off-shoulder strap and pleats running down its length.

Steven Yeun won the trophy for the Best Actor in a limited series for Beef and collected it in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie.

Ayo Edebiri wore a stunning red strapless midi dress with a matching train from the back and matching pointed pumps and won the Best Actress in a TV series for The Bear.

Elizabeth Debicki looked nothing less than royalty as she won the Best Supporting Actress in a TV series for The Crown. She shimmered in a gold sequin dress with cross straps over the shoulders.

Kieran Culkin won the award for the Best Actor in a TV series for his role in Succession. He looked dapper in a black suit jacket and trousers which was matched with a black shirt and silver dotted bow tie which he left open.

Sarah Snook also brought home another award for Succession as she collected the trophy for the Best Actress in a TV series for her role on the show. She wore a lace paneled dress comprising of sections with polka dots, floral work and pleats over the full skirt at the bottom.

Robert Downey Jr skipped the usual shades for a mouse brown straight-fitted suit which he paired with a black shirt and brown tie. He wore black brogues and tinted sunglasses. He won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Oppenheimer.

Images Credit: AFP

They certainly knew to bring their A-game to the red carpet for this event.

(Also Read: Jeremy Allen White In Calvin Klein's Iconic Briefs Cooks Up A Storm On The Internet)