Jeremy Allen White In Calvin Klein's Iconic Briefs Cooks Up A Storm On The Internet

Jeremy Allen White stirs a hot pot with Calvin Klein for their latest ad campaign

Jeremy Allen White is an excellent actor no doubt but who knew that he could make jaws drop by flaunting his chiselled physique? For a recent Calvin Klein photoshoot, the actor bared it all. He stripped down his grey-hued denim jeans, only halfway down, putting the brand-emblazoned boxers on full display. Against the backdrop of the New York cityscape, Jeremy looked like he already conquered the world. Frankly, his toned physique and abs spoke for themselves, as Jeremy decided to ditch any shirt or upper garment for the shoot. A delicate chain wrapped around his neck was the only accessory he sported.

Posing in loungewear while looking dapper is something Jeremy Allen White has mastered. Earlier, during a shoot and interview for GQ magazine, the actor stepped out in trendy casualwear. A white vest, paired with yellow-ochre shorts with black and white stripes completed his look for the photoshoot. To give the impression of making one feel more at home, a multi-coloured towel, hung from his shoulders. Jeremy's tattooed and taut biceps grabbed special attention too. Needless to say, his blonde curly hair was styled to perfection.

When it comes to formalwear no one can beat Jeremy Allen White. At the Golden Globes award ceremony last year, The Bear actor not only won big by lifting the trophy, but he also made a splash with his fine dressing sense. The actor sported a suave look, picking out a tuxedo suit for the gala night. Underneath the lapel-collared blazer with one button fastened, Jeremy put on a crisp white shirt. He paired the outfit with black trousers and sealed his elite avatar with a matching bow, tied to his neck.

Jeremy Allan White nails every look with perfection and we cannot wait to see more of his fashion looks.

