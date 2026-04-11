From Pollution to Sun Exposure, Dermatologist Tells Soha Ali Khan About Common Pigmentation Triggers

Open your Instagram, and you will be bombarded with videos of influencers selling you hundreds of skincare products. From gel-based formulations to what's new on the market, everything is hyped on social media as if it were as essential as breathing or staying hydrated.

Skincare is crucial, but with excessive product recommendations and countless brands flooding the space, it can be overwhelming. Half the time, people don't seek advice from a dermatologist, believe influencers, spend a huge amount of money to build a routine, and then find out that none of it delivers the results they were expecting.

Soha Ali Khan's latest podcast with Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Anya Singh and Dr Farida Modi is all about clearing that confusion. If you have been struggling to decide when to start a skincare routine or how premature ageing can be taken care of, this is a must-watch.

Skincare Sins

Soha asked the expert about skincare sins (yes, they are sins if your routine or approach does more harm than good). "Your skin starts ageing from the time you are born," the dermatologist said, explaining that when you are younger, the repair‑vs‑damage processes run parallel.

However, when you are in your late 20s or early 30s, the auto-repair system of the skin slows down compared to the damage it experiences. "That's when you have to start taking care of your skin a little more."

Sharing the core mantra, the expert added that cleansing, moisturising, and protection remain constant. "The earlier you start, the better off your skin will be later," she added.

She further explained that skincare is not about preventing overnight damage, but about reducing the cumulative sun damage that builds up over the years. If you are consistent with a simple routine, it will reward you with plump skin later in life.

Indians experience higher levels of pigmentation as well. If it occurs in the dermis, it can be harder to treat. Therefore, preventive measures are always helpful. Dr Modi explained that unlike Caucasians, who age with wrinkles, Indians age with pigmentation. You can see this by comparing photos of your grandmothers from their youth to now. "They look more pigmented with a more uneven skin tone," she added.

She explained that while pigmentation has a lot to do with genetics, science is also looking at epigenetics, which refers to how your cells change at the molecular level and how to improve the longevity of your skin. It is not just about your genetics but also external factors, including your lifestyle.

How Pollution Impacts Skin

Answering Anya's question about how pollution impacts the skin, Dr Modi said, "All your stressors - pollution, smoking, sun, lifestyle, and lack of sleep - are causing something called micro inflammation."

It's like a small fire or spark happening under your skin. This can, over time, contribute to more pigmentation. So pollution might not impact your skin immediately, but it can have a significant impact over time. These stressors trigger pigmentation.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Mother Shares A DIY Besan-Haldi Face Pack For Glowing Skin