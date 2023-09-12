From Blake Lively To Priyanka Chopra, These Celebrities Were Just As Chic As The NYFW Supermodels

Glamour is reigning high in the Big Apple as New York Fashion Week has descended upon us. Fashion weeks extend to more than just the runway. A star-studded front-row gala also celebrates fashion fabulously. In addition to the highly anticipated designer collections, what gets our undivided attention is the starry appearances that make quite a stir with their fashion sensibilities. From Western glam comeback to lingerie-inspired dresses, we witnessed some amazing style moments to take notes from. Here's a roundup of some best-dressed celebrities from New York Fashion Week.

Also Read: All Jennifer Lopez Needed At NYFW To Make Heads Turn Was A Fringe Jacket And Snakeskin Boots

Blake Lively

Starry bashes at fashion weeks are a usual sight. Blake Lively was truly a visionary when she turned up looking like a golden goddess at the Michael Kors show. She brought literal glitz to New York Fashion Week in a beige jumpsuit adorned with gold sequins. From the scoop neckline to the sleek belted style, she clearly didn't miss an opportunity to bring her best fashion foot forward.

Vanessa Hudgens

On our style board, "a perfect tan" would look like Vanessa Hudgens in her monochrome look. She took the latte trend quite literally as she aced her caramel-beige outfit at the Michael Kors show. The chestnut colour scheme was indeed a smart move to play it safe. The tones contrasted beautifully with the crocodile embossed leather belt and her suede, knee-high boots.

Priyanka Chopra

Lingerie-inspired gowns are truly ruling the fashion galas. At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Priyanka Chopra approved the trend in a sheer black fit. She was indeed one sheer delight in a black bikini set featuring a plunging top and a high-waist bottom, topped with a sheer Giambattista Valli creation.

Jennifer Lopez

Jlo took the no-pants trend seriously as she gave a high-end spin to it at Coach's fashion show. She kicked off the Fashion Week in a fringe coat worn as a dress, paired with knee-high snakeskin boots.

Also Read: Naomi Campbell's Same Iconic Catwalk, Only This Time As A Fashion Designer

Gigi Hadid

Of course, Gigi Hadid made an appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She got her sunny side up in a striking gathered yellow midi dress that came with an asymmetrical side slit. Well, she made neon yellow the flavour of the season! Her high-polished look was completed with black pointed heels.

Amanda Seyfried

Boss babe but make it classy. For the Ralph Lauren runway show, Amanda Seyfried sported a cream floral pantsuit that came with a self-intricate pattern. A plunging blazer paired with pleated trousers was definitely on Amanda's mood board.

Cara Delevingne

All black fits are a winner and Cara took it to the gala in a cowgirl style. For the Ralph Lauren runway show, she opted for an all-black look that included a plunging sheer shirt, cowboy hat and fringe leather jacket.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Makes A Sheer Black Entry To The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Basic was definitely not in their fashion dictionary this past week and one can only assume that NYFW had a lot to do with these celebs stepping up their style game.