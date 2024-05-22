Jacqueliene Fernandez In A Sheer White Floral Dress Reflects The 'Magic Of Cannes' Most Fabulously

Jacqueliene's Sheer Floral Dress Soaks Up The "Magic Of Cannes" Stylishly

Jacqueliene Fernandez is partly responsible for the rising temperature; thanks to her and her impeccable Cannes style. While she soaks in the “sun, the movies, and the magic of” the film and fashion extravaganza, we are actively taking notes of her sartorial prowess. On the second style page of her Cannes diaries, Jacqueliene found her ideal fit in a custom Avaro Figlio bodycon dress. The structured silhouette was a strapless wonder in the pristine white colour. The corseted waist paved the way to showcase her hourglass figure. Our eyes couldn't get enough of the dramatic flower embroidery running through the entirety of the semi-sheer costume. A matching bralette and wrap-around mini skirt underneath offered the finishing touches to her OOTD. Jacqueliene's dreamy ensemble got its dazzle from the delicate diamond choker and statement rings.

For her first Cannes appearance, Jacqueliene served glitzy fashion inspiration in a gold sequin gown. The Mikael D Couture silhouette accentuated her curves. She exuded golden girl energy in the floor-length number. For makeup, she chose blushed cheeks with a hint of highlighter, plump nude-pink lips, shimmery lids, mascara-coated lashes and well-crafted eyebrows.

At the Venice International Film Festival last year, Jacqueliene Fernandez turned heads with a chic, feminine look. She slipped into a lace black corset dress from Gemy Maalouf label. Drawing our attention was the semi-sheer bodice, replete with swirly black patterns, intricate embroidery on the waist, and a daring midriff cutout.

We're having a hard time picking our favourite look of Jacqueliene Fernandez's.