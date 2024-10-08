Kareena Kapoor's Smoked Out Eyeliner And Radiant Skin Made Sure To Glow Brighter Than The Festive Lights

The Singham Again trailer launch has been all that anyone could discuss for the past 24 hours. Besides the obvious action-packed plot and adrenaline-jammed stunts that the Rohit Shetty film promises, we think Kareena Kapoor might also be why the movie has grabbed attention. Along with being her return to mainstream cinema, her appearance was also fodder for the beauty girlies. To attend the Singham Again trailer launch beside the likes of Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff, Kareena wore a handwoven silver tissue saree with a modern sequin corset-style blouse. But it was her makeup that stole the show. The actress showcased neutral tones throughout her look which didn't need colour to make an impact. Her smoked out eyeliner gave her eyes a diffused sense of definition with brushed back brows and curled lashes. Her luminous complexion, the obvious highlight of her beauty choices, were complete with strokes of bronzer and strobing liquid. The finishing touch came from her peach lips with a satin finish and brown-toned locks left loose.

While Kareena doesn't deviate much from her usual beauty game, we take any experimentation we can get from her. In the past, when the actress wore a striped Dior statement t-shirt with flared blue jeans and pointed pumps, she went for a funky hairstyle to pair with it. Her tresses were worn with a mohawk braid through the centre and either side left in large waves. While her outfit was practically a daily choice for the everyday woman, her delightful braided hairstyle was the talking point. Braided tightly where a mohawk is usually situated, Kareena's hairstyle screamed cool girl with an edge.

Whether with daily hairstyles or glam makeup, Kareena Kapoor can pull it all off with ease.

