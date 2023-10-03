Aishwarya Rai's Gold Glam And New Blonde Highlights Shone On The Eiffel Tower Runway During Paris Fashion Week 2023

Aishwarya Rai has all of our attention

Trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime. Aishwarya Rai is proof of that fact. The beauty queen has been a global star for decades now; much before Indian celebrities made inroads in the international entertainment circuit like they do today. Ever since then, she has been going strong with a charismatic presence and worldwide popularity that simply cannot be beat. The superstar, who has been a much-loved L'Oreal brand ambassador for ages now, walked the ramp for the Le Défilé showcase by L'Oréal Paris. It took place under the shimmering lights of the Eiffel Tower; a first of its kind move. What's more, the show coincides with the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2023. Being led by the French beauty brand, of course Aishwarya Rai's makeup and hair on the catwalk were off the charts.

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Aishwarya Rai sported a luminescent makeup look that glowed from within and was piqued with bronze tinted cheeks. In tune with her signature beauty accompaniments, the star wore gold tones on her lids which were framed by dark brows and full lashes. A pleasant pink lip brought colour to the look.

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Photo Credit: AFP

It was definitely Aishwarya Rai's hair colour that captured the limelight. Doing away with her usual hairstyle of poker straight jet black tresses, the actress wore her hair in big voluminous curls with broad gleaming highlights in a caramel blonde shade through its length. Suiting her complexion beautifully, it's definitely giving hair colour inspiration for the festive season ahead.

Aishwarya Rai with global L'Oreal ambassadors at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Aishwarya Rai's ramp walk was done in a Falguni and Shane gold beaded ensemble of a wrap style dress with a ruched front and cape-style sleeves encompassing her shoulders and arms until the end of her length. While Aishwarya's niece Navya Nanda made her modelling debut in the same show, the line-up was dominated by global ambassadors like Helen Mirren, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and more.

That night, the ramp was meant for icons only so of course it had Aishwarya Rai's name all over it.

