At Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Walks Her Worth' For L'Oreal In A Full-Length Jacket And Pointy Boots

Aishwarya "Walks Her Worth" For L'Oreal Paris In Black Jacket And Pointy Boots

With the Spring/Summer fashion show lineups, we've seen top names from Bollywood, like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Manushi Chillar and more in Miami, Milan and London. But one name that had not popped up on the fashion show radar this year as yet was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Looks like the Fashion Gods were waiting for just the right moment, and the Paris Fashion Week was it. Bang in the middle of ongoing fashion week in the City of Lights, L'Oréal Paris returned with the 6th edition of its annual Fashion Show at none other than "the majestic setting of the Eiffel Tower forecourt" where the beauty brand's ambassadors walked in fabulous outfits designed by leading Maisons. Representing the brand, Aishwarya exuded some glamorous boss lady vibes in a full-length jacket that bore sequinned, star-shaped embellishments and silver buttons. She wore the long-sleeved jacket over a black v-necked tulle dress and paired it with black, heeled, pointy-toed boots. She left her hair open with a middle parting and for makeup, she chose a light smokey-eyes look with a rose-hued lipstick.

At this open-air show, open to all, called "Walk Your Worth," beauty, strength and self-esteem were what L'Oréal Paris chose to spotlight, this year. The beauty brand's Défilé 2023 attempted to convey a message of emancipation for women, in the vein of "Stand Up", its international program to raise awareness of street harassment. In a recent interview, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, International General Manager of L'Oréal Paris explained the reason for the theme, "As a feminine and feminist brand, we are convinced that self-esteem is the result of working on oneself, and that beauty is the catalyst for this journey."

A spokesperson for the brand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew from Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the show. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were papped outside the Mumbai airport as they made their way inside. The mother-daughter duo kept their airport looks stylish and comfy. Aishwarya stayed loyal to her signature all-black fit. Her bright red lip shade was the perfect pop of colour added to her otherwise monochrome look. On the other hand, Aardhya kept it simple with a blue cardigan with black pants. After all, she has a stylish mum to take inspiration from.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stood out in a sheer, white gown at the L'oreal Show at Paris Fashion Week 2021. We are no strangers to her expertise in bringing out her natural charm even in solid-hued outfits. In the fairy-like dramatic ensemble, she indeed was a sight for the sore eyes. A ruffled drape was wrapped around her waist. Did she plan to add a desi saree twist to the modern costume? We are still guessing. Stone studs were the only accessory for her OOTD. Pink-tainted lips and fluttery eyelashes with winged eyeliner set the tone right for Aishwarya's ethereal and dreamy avatar. Safe to say, Aishwarya embodied a real Snow White.

Aishwarya channelled her inner Barbie way before the Barbiecore trend became popular. She walked for designer Giambattista Valli in a floral-printed, high-neck smock dress which reminded us of a garden. Rightly so, because Aishwarya bloomed like a flower in the outfit. Those frills, puffy Juliet sleeves, and a flowy train boasted elegance with a girlish touch. The diva had her hair in a top, messy bun. It was one of her controversial looks, with even the late Wendell Rodericks commenting on it. But her dramatic makeover has all our hearts. And why not? It had the perfect amount of shimmery pink eyeshadow, a deadly kohl and eyeliner combo, matched with peach-pink lips.

We are always floored by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashion choices, especially at fashion shows.

