Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes Gold With Her Bold Ramp Walk At The Eiffel Tower For L'Oreal Paris

Aishwarya Rai Strikes Gold With Her Bold Ramp Walk At Eiffel Tower

If there ever was a bold way to strut your stuff and show your worth, L'Oreal Paris' Défilé 2023 is it. Returning for its 6th edition to Paris in the middle of Fashion Week, the show outdid itself this year with its majestic setting at the City of Light's crowning glory, the Eiffel Tower. Amidst the buzz of the show itself was the anticipatory build-up of Aishwarya Rai'Bachchan's return to the ramp for the beauty brand. From her airport look to her pre-event ensemble, we had a few glimpses at what was to come, but nothing could have prepared for the unveiling of the star's grand walk down a ramp.

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned the stage in a shimmering golden silhouette gown covered in sequins and beaded embroidery. The bodycon outfit was paired with striking heeled golden pumps and a gold sheer cape designed to extend to the floor in a sweeping trail. Diamond rings and tiny danglers adorned her as she flaunted her curves on the catwalk. She didn't hold back with her makeup either. She went all out with bold winged eyeliner, gold eye shadow, heavy blush-on cheeks, bronzer and mascara. She left her hair open in a side-parted look with her soft waves and new blonde highlights in focus. These, her confident strut, a wink, a smile and a flying kiss made the perfect combination for her ramp walk to remember.

Aishwarya was one of the many beauty brand's ambassadors and/or spokespersons who took centre stage on a ramp that looked like it was straight out of a film set. Celebrities such as Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell, Kendall Jenner graced the ramp offering a wide representation at the show called "Walk Your Worth". The open-air show spotlighted the themes of beauty, strength and self-esteem attempting to convey a message of emancipation for women, in the vein of "Stand Up", its international program to raise awareness of street harassment.

Aishwarya gave us a sneak peek of her freshly minted blonde highlights at an event before her glorious walk on the runway.